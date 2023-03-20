Exclusive: Arsenal star’s new contract done, latest on Kane’s Spurs future & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe and get this in your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

What a performance again from Bukayo Saka yesterday as he picked up two goals and one assist in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. For me, he’s undoubtedly a Young Player of the Year contender, he’s an absolutely fantastic talent.

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans keep asking me about his contract! An official announcement depends on the Arsenal media team, but the verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago. Saka has accepted, the new deal is ready so it’s up to the club to meet and sign the documents once final small details are sorted. But rest assured, Saka will extend.

Barcelona

Barcelona received three proposals for Franck Kessie in January from Italian and English clubs. Xavi decided to keep the player, he also wanted to stay — at least until the end of the season. Now he’s scored one of the most crucial goals of Barcelona’s season with last night’s stoppage time winner against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Frenkie de Jong was asked again about a potential transfer to Manchester United, and his response was clear: “No, I don’t think so. You never know of course. But I’m very happy in Barcelona!”

It’s important to clarify the situation with Ilkay Gundogan. He’s out of contract in the summer, but at the moment there is nothing decided yet, he has not communicated with Manchester City that he plans to leave, so it’s up to him to decide if he wants to stay or try a new challenge. Barcelona have held internal discussions over the player, they’re really interested and they have a really good relationship with Gundogan’s agents, but nothing is done yet.

Celta Vigo

Spanish gem Gabri Veiga scored again for Celta Vigo yesterday, taking him to 9 goals in La Liga this season, for a player born in 2002. Top clubs in the Premier League and also Real Madrid have sent their scouts to follow Veiga multiple times. His release clause is €40m.

Chelsea

Links with someone like Illan Meslier and a top club like Chelsea are normal, he’s a very talented goalkeeper and many clubs have sent their scouts to follow him. But at the moment, Leeds want to keep things quiet and not to open any negotiation now. Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the goalkeepers situation.

It’s a possibility that Edouard Mendy will leave Chelsea in the summer, but not something 100% decided yet. March is not time for final decision, also at Chelsea. Also, goalkeepers market is always a domino; not easy to find solution, and it hasn’t started yet.

Chelsea want to extend Mason Mount’s contract, but at the moment there is still no agreement. Mount’s father Tony will remain the player’s agent, but my understanding is that he has also approached another agent Neil Fewings to work together with him. He will take care of the negotiations, he will talk with Chelsea about a new contract, but if an agreement cannot be reached by the summer he will be put on the market so Chelsea can avoid losing him on a free in 2024. Keep an eye on Liverpool because they appreciate Mount, but nothing has been decided yet.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson is a candidate for the Crystal Palace job. There have been talks, and a decision is expected soon as Crystal Palace are exploring options.

It didn’t work out for him at Selhurst Park, but I’m sure Patrick Vieira will have a bright future in coaching; he’s appreciated in the industry, players and directors like his ideas and style. I don’t know where he’ll go next as it’s too early, but it’s still early days for him in his coaching career and I think he can bounce back.

Leeds United

Liverpool

Despite links about Caoimhin Kelleher and a possible move away from Liverpool, no decision has been made on this one yet, and it’s the same for Fabio Carvalho. The club will decide on those situations/loans in May/June, also based on player’s preferences.

Manchester City

Manchester United

Alex Telles on his loan to Sevilla expiring in June: “I’ve always said that I’m happy at Sevilla, I’m treated very well and now I have to play and do my best, which is the most important thing.”

Manchester United are yet to decide Telles’ future.

Napoli

Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for his Napoli side after yet another superb performance, 4-0 away to Torino.

He said: “I’ve seen few players in my life and career with the skills and qualities of Kim Min-jae. He’s incredible, always aggressive — he deserves to start every game. Look at Di Lorenzo too — he’s a top, top player. We’re not only Kvara & Osimhen.”

PSG

Christophe Galtier on his future: “I’m not focused on my future. I’m only focused on the final games of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain are now on seven defeats this season after last night’s 2-0 loss at home to Rennes. As recently explained by Jonathan Johnson, Galtier’s future could hinge on Luis Campos as well.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti didn’t sound too happy to be asked about Eden Hazard as he stressed that he is only focused on picking a winning team, rather than selecting players based on reputation, experience, or salary.

He said: “I’m not here to give each player minutes, I’m here to win games. I put the best starting eleven to win games. I don’t look at how much a player earns or his age, it’s just about performances.”

As I recently revealed, the feeling is that Hazard will leave this summer, depending on the bid that comes in, and the opportunity for the player to play regularly. Talks will take place over his situation in the coming weeks and months.

It’s likely that only a managerial change can change the situation of Hazard, because at the moment the idea is clear for him to be on the market.

Wherever it will be, I’m sure Hazard wants to play. He wants to be a regular starter, find good game time, be part of the starting XI. This is crucial for him, more than what league or country he is in.

It’s an important summer for Real Madrid, but this will be decided once manager situation will be clear. Now they are 100% focused on the current season, this is how Real Madrid work.

Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor is one to watch in the summer as many clubs are following him — it’s expected to be time to leave the club. Okafor appointed new agent Sports360 in order to make summer move happen. The talented 22-year-old Swiss winger looks an exciting opportunity for top clubs, but we’ll have to see where he ends up.

Sevilla

Tottenham

Resolving the Antonio Conte situation and making a decision on the manager’s future is now the top priority for Tottenham. Harry Kane talks may have to wait, and will take place in the next months. Tottenham will try to keep him as we mentioned but it’s now time to wait for the new coach and more decisions.

Despite rumours, I’m not aware of talks with Real Madrid over Kane. We’re bound to see him linked with a lot of top clubs in the coming weeks and months because he’s a great player, but there’s nothing concrete now and Tottenham will try to tie him down to a new contract.