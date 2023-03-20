Video: Lionel Messi gets booed by own fans before the match against Rennes

A fan footage has gone viral showing the PSG ultras booing Lionel Messi as his name is announced before the match against Rennes.

The loud jeers could be heard clearly followed by a big cheer for Kylian Mbappe who was announced next. PSG went on to lose the game 2-0 and according to some reports, Lionel Messi went straight to the dressing room without acknowledging the home supporters.

? After their loss vs Rennes, Leo Messi went straight to the dressing room & did not greet the fans. pic.twitter.com/cvE8mCEwWO — Managing Barça (@ManagingBarca) March 19, 2023

Lionel Messi’s future remains a talking point with the Argentine’s contract with the Ligue 1 side expiring at the end of the season. He has been linked with a number of clubs including MLS side Inter Miami, Saudi club Al-Hilal and a dream return to Barcelona.

Watch Lionel Messi get booed by PSG ultras: