Gianluca Scamacca is reportedly under pressure to perform over the next two months or risk being sold.

Scamacca, 24, transferred from Sassuolo to West Ham during the summer transfer window for almost £30million.

But, the Italian international has had a difficult time with the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Scamacca has already been strongly connected with a move back to Italy, according to publications like Gazzetta dello Sport.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke lately assessed his situation and believes the Italy striker could be sold if he doesn’t improve his overall play for the Hammers.

“There’s even been rumours of a quick return to Italy for Scamacca. It’s one of those ones, West Ham have had this before where they’ve signed strikers, and it hasn’t worked, and they’ve had to move them on. So, I think Scamacca, if he doesn’t have a big impact in these last couple of months, it could be a short-lived time at West Ham.” – said O’Rourke.