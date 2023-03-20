Journalist says West Ham got it “wrong” by signing £51m star

Ryan Taylor has made it clear that he thinks West Ham United got it wrong with the signing of Lucas Paqueta, who joined for big money from Lyon in the summer.

The Brazil international shone during his time in Ligue 1 but hasn’t got going in his time at the London Stadium and Taylor told Give Me Sport he thinks it was the wrong signing for the Hammers.

“I feel like West Ham have made the wrong signings,” Taylor said.

“Lucas Paquetá is a great player, but I never saw him being big a hitter at West Ham, to be honest.

“I don’t feel like he really suits what they’re trying to do. I feel like West Ham are better off signing top Championship players instead.”