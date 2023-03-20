Worrying news for Man United fans as star player pulls out of international duty with injury

Man United star Marcus Rashford has withdrawn from the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in the Red Devils’ FA Cup clash with Fulham on Sunday.

Rashford required treatment after taking a knock against the London side at Old Trafford and was eventually subbed off in the 83rd minute for Fred.

It is uncertain how serious the injury is but it is enough of a concern for the Man United star to withdraw from the England squad for the upcoming international break, reports the Daily Mail.

The Three Lions will play their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy in Naples on Thursday and Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday without Rashford, which is a big blow for Gareth Southgate as the forward has been one of the best players in world football since the World Cup ended.

Rashford has scored 27 goals and assisted a further nine across 44 matches this campaign and would have been looking to take that form into two tough games for England.

It is uncertain how long the Three Lions star will be out but Man United fans will be hoping the winger is back in time for Ten Hag’s side’s trip to Newcastle on April 2nd.