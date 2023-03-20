Gent forward Gift Orban has been told by Belgium U19 coach to wait before making a move to the Premier League despite links to Leeds United and Leicester City, according to Sporza.

Orban, who joined Gent in January after a productive run at Staebek in Norway, has made no secret of his ambition to sign with a Premier League team as soon as possible; TEAMtalk has named Leeds and Leicester as potential destinations.

Orban bagged the fastest hattrick in UEFA competitions when he scored three times in a span of 180 seconds for Gent last week in Conference League.

But his national team coach believes Organ should be patient and wait for his next career move.

“I think it’s great that he is so ambitious,” says the former Belgium international. “He is also fast, he adapts well. I must also admit that he easily scores goal. He is often in the right place.

“But the Premier League or the Bundesliga? That is still a few steps higher. Even with teams like Borussia Monchengladbach or Eintracht Frankfurt you have guys like (Marcus) Thuram and (Randal) Kolo-Muani in front of you.

“They are still on a different level.”