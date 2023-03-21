22-year-old striker could spark bidding war between Arsenal and London rivals

When the best young football players become available, there’s bound to be a bidding war between clubs desperate for their signature, and that’s precisely the scenario that could occur if RB Salzburg’s striking talent, Noah Okafor, decides to move to pastures new.

Okafor, 22, already scored against Chelsea and AC Milan in the Champions League this season per WhoScored, and according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now registered their interest for a player that has also been tracked by their London rivals, West Ham and Tottenham.

Of the capital based trio, it’s the Gunners who would appear best placed to take forward any initial interest, and not just because they’re heading for their first Premier League titles in two decades.

Mikel Arteta’s project at the Gunners is in full flow and the improvements in the team are clear for all to see. His love of working with young players is also evident.

Across north London, Tottenham are imploding and after Antonio Conte’s recent outburst, it’s likely he’ll move on in due course.

The video of Antonio Conte saying this makes it even more intense! pic.twitter.com/BCFDnYwLxi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 18, 2023

Given West Ham’s perilous current position – third from bottom of the Premier League but just a point off the basement – there’s some certainty to David Moyes also being relieved of his position if nothing changes.

In any event, Okafor’s contract runs out next summer (per Daily Mail), which makes him an incredibly attractive proposition to potential buyers.

A lower fee for a player with a clear future projection should see the vultures circling, however, multiple interested buyers inevitably pushes the price up.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal interested in Brighton attacking midfielder Midfielder to leave Liverpool at the end of the season reports Fabrizio Romano Intriguing £35m-rated target emerges as Mason Mount replacement at Chelsea

In this scenario, all three London clubs and any other suitors will need to assess what impact they feel the player can make.

He hasn’t found the net since the World Cup after scoring 11 in all competitions in the lead up to it, per WhoScored.

It’s clear there’s something to work with and it’ll be interesting to see who shows their hand first.