Aaron Ramsdale sends defiant message to Arsenal critics

Arsenal are on course to win their first Premier League title since 2004 and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is determined to see the season through.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table with 69 points and are eight points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City.

Even though the Londoners have a game-in-hand over Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, their incredible form is showing no signs of slowing down. Having lost just three games all season, this campaign is undoubtedly the Gunners’ best in nearly two decades.

It hasn’t always been like this under Mikel Arteta though. Arsenal, although in a good position last season to qualify for the Champions League, missed out after crumbling at the final few hurdles, but Ramsdale doesn’t expect the team to make those same mistakes again.

“At the end of last season, we panicked in certain games, I think we have learned from [that],” Ramsdale told Standard Sport. “I think we know how to deal with that a lot better now.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to go into a game and panic again. But for the majority, we know what is needed and how to play and how to conduct ourselves. We are a young team we had a really tough one last year missing out on the top four and to Tottenham then it’s even more [tough], so we’re learning game by game. I think huge credit goes to the staff but also for our failure last year.”

Arsenal’s next match after the international break is set to be a home tie against Leeds United on Saturday 1 April, and should they make it seven league wins on the bounce, will improve to 72 points with just nine games to play.