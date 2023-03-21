Arsenal are said to be interested in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as he continues to impress for the Seagulls.

Mac Allister has attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City in the past few weeks, and now Arsenal are said to be the latest club to be keen on the Argentine’s signature according to Graeme Bailey.

If Mac Allister were to leave Brighton at the end of the season, he will have a plethora of teams to choose from, and it’s in no small part thanks to his nine goals and two assists this campaign.

The 24-year old also made six appearances at the Qatar World Cup, including a 116-minute showing in the competition’s final, where his Argentina side beat France on penalties.

Mac Allister’s fellow countryman Sergio Aguero has labelled him “intelligent” with the ability to find space well on the pitch.

“He is young and intelligent with great ball handling and he knows how to find spaces very well in a football where there are fewer and fewer spaces.”

An attacking midfield duo of Mac Allister and Martin Odegaard could be a force to be reckoned with if the Gunners pull off the signing of the former, but the other elite Premier League teams will no doubt have something to say about that come the summer.