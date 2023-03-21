Borussia Dortmund set minimum asking price for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund will not be bullied into selling Jude Bellingham.

The German side are best known for their ability to polish rough diamonds and then sell them for eye-watering sums of money and this has been proven by their deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mats Hummels, Ousmane Dembele and most recently Erling Haaland – all of whom turned a significant profit.

And the next player set to join this elite list of names looks certain to be midfielder Bellingham. However, despite being wanted by the majority of Europe’s top clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester City, Dortmund will not be pushed around when it comes to negotiating a potential summer sale.

According to a recent report from 90mins, the Bundesliga outfit have slapped a monumental price tag on the England international and would only be willing to sell him this summer for what would be a club-record fee – currently held by Dembele following his 2017 move to Barcelona for €144m.

However, even though Dortmund would command a huge fee for their talented number 22, they haven’t ruled out the possibility of the 19-year-old extending his contract. Likely to offer the Englishman a new and improved deal that would make him the club’s highest-ever earner, Bellingham’s time in the Bundesliga may not be over just yet.