Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could be used in a swap deal for Victor Osimhen as the Blues remain in search for a new striker.

Osimhen has been absolutely electric for Serie A table-toppers Napoli this season, scoring 21 league goals in 23 matches which has led to several teams registering their interest in the Nigerian.

Chelsea are one of those teams as they find themselves desperate for a striker who can score goals, and according to Calciomercato, Pulisic could be used as a makeweight in the deal to lure Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

Many football fans believe that Osimhen is destined for Chelsea, with the striker saying last year that Didier Drogba is his idol and that he texted all his mates after he scored for Lille against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in 2020.

Will Osimhen be wearing a darker shade of blue in 2023/24? Chelsea fans will hope Todd Boehly gets his wallet out and grants their wishes just as he’s done so far in his tenure as owner.