Liverpool confident of having advantage in four-horse race to sign Chelsea star

Liverpool feel they’re in a strong position to sign Mason Mount this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from 90mins, who claim the Reds believe they’re best placed to land the wantaway England international should he fail to extend his contract with Chelsea.

Mount, 24, has just over a year left on his deal and although the Blues are understood to be trying hard to extend the midfielder’s terms, an agreement so far has not been reached, and should the two parties continue at loggerheads, the Londoners will be forced to admit defeat and look to cash in on a player that has significant value due to his home-grown status.

Understandably highly rated by several top clubs, in addition to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, Mount is reportedly wanted by both Manchester clubs, as well as Newcastle United.

Forming what looks to be a four-horse race, only time will tell where Chelsea’s talented number 19 ends up.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ senior first team back in 2019, Mount, who also has 36 senior international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 192 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 70 goals along the way.