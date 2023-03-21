Chelsea in ‘constant contact’ with Paris Saint-Germain mastermind

Chelsea are building a solid working relationship with PSG advisor Luis Campos.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who claim the Blues and the Portuguese transfer guru, who works as a freelancer for PSG, have been in ‘constant contact’ since the start of the year.

Campos, 58, joined PSG’s hierarchy last summer and although he arrived with a reputation for being one of the sport’s best when it comes to overseeing a club’s transfer activity, the 58-year-old’s time in the French capital so far hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Blamed for a series of mishaps, including two underwhelming transfer windows, Campos’ position at the Parc des Prince has already been described as ‘almost untenable’.

Clearly intrigued at the prospect of working in the Premier League, Campos’ ongoing contact with Todd Boehly’s Chelsea could lead to the Portuguese mastermind trying his hand in England’s top flight and helping one of London’s biggest clubs return to winning major silverware.

