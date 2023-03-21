The next dozen Premier League games could well seal David Moyes’ fate at West Ham, unless the Scot can start seeing the wood for the trees and play his best players.

The east Londoners have flattered to deceive for the most part in 2022/23, with an awful English top-flight campaign juxtaposed against a perfect 10 wins from 10 in the Europa Conference League.

It’s the latter that has surely kept Moyes in a job to this point, but you’d have to say that results in that competition are despite him and not because of him.

In the bread and butter of the Premier League, he has been found wanting, and part of that could be an inability to find his best XI and/or trying something different over the course of the season.

For example, signing Gianluca Scamacca would surely have been seen as a huge positive for the east Londoners, but Moyes doesn’t appear to have played to the Italian’s strengths.

Indeed, he’s been sent a warning from Italian coach, Emiliano Leva, who was in charge of the player’s youth career at Lazio.

“Gianluca is a first-tier centre-forward, it is no coincidence that he has been with the national team for some time. I can certainly tell you that he has all the potential to make the leap into a big one (club). Inzaghi already knows him well from the time when I coached him at Lazio, he often came to watch the youth games,” he was quoted as saying by Sport Italia.

“I can’t say where I would see him best, they are complex discussions that involve the interlocking of many factors. I repeat that the only thing I am sure of is that Gianluca is ready to make this possible leap (to a bigger club). But you will see that in the meantime he will return to being the man with West Ham.”

For someone that was signed for a fee of £30m according to The Independent, the Hammers could certainly have expected more than the three Premier League goals he’s provided, per WhoScored.

But surely that’s the job of the manager? To play to the strengths of his players and create an environment in which he’s allowed to flourish.

That clearly hasn’t happened which is on Moyes rather than his marksman.