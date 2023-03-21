Done deal: Leeds agree 3-way deal for midfielder exit

Leeds United have decided to cash in on out-of-favour midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Whites have agreed to sell the on-loan midfielder to MLS side LA Galaxy.

Italian journalist Moretto, as relayed by Soccer Times, have reported that Leeds and LA Galaxy have reached an agreement for Bogusz, currently on loan with Spanish side UD Ibiza, to move to the MLS.

Since joining the Premier League giants from Polish side Ruch Chorzow back in 2019, Bogusz has struggled to force his way into the club’s first team, making just three senior appearances in all competitions.