Done deal: Leeds agree 3-way deal for midfielder exit

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have decided to cash in on out-of-favour midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Whites have agreed to sell the on-loan midfielder to MLS side LA Galaxy.

Italian journalist Moretto, as relayed by Soccer Times, have reported that Leeds and LA Galaxy have reached an agreement for Bogusz, currently on loan with Spanish side UD Ibiza, to move to the MLS.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano issues Leo Messi decision claim after PSG booing
Man City dealt major blow as star forced to withdraw from international duty
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘new bids’ on the horizon in ‘crucial’ period of Man Utd takeover

Since joining the Premier League giants from Polish side Ruch Chorzow back in 2019, Bogusz has struggled to force his way into the club’s first team, making just three senior appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Mateusz Bogusz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.