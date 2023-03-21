Eddie Howe has told Newcastle board six players he wants to sign in the summer

This season has been a successful one for Newcastle and Eddie Howe but with Champions League football potentially on the horizon, the Magpies boss will need to improve his squad.

Newcastle are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Tottenham and with two games in hand. The North East club’s team is a good one but will need improvement if they are to kick on to another level.

Champions League football next season will massively help Howe attract the players he wants and according to the Telegraph, the Toon boss wants at least six new players coming through the door at St. James’ Park in the summer.

The report states that a powerful centre-forward, an attacking left-back, another centre-back, two midfield players and a versatile wide-forward is what Howe is requesting.

Amongst the players understood to be on the former Bournemouth manager’s wishlist are: Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, James Maddison, Ruben Neves, Conor Gallagher and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.