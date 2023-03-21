Exclusive: Nothing between Barcelona and Manchester City star, despite ‘excellent relationship’ claims Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have been unable to find a consistent performer at right-back since Dani Alves moved on in 2016, and that search looks set to continue again this summer. However on-loan Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo could well be available this summer.

It is thought that Barcelona might be interested in Cancelo on loan this summer, as they look for an affordable option to fill the position. Although Jules Kounde has done a good job there this season, the French defender has made no secret of the fact he would rather be playing in central defence.

According to Fabrizio Romano though, the Blaugrana have not made contact with Cancelo, despite the apparent fit at Camp Nou.

“Barça have excellent relationship with Joao’s agent Mendes but nothing will be decided now. Bayern and Cancelo will discuss at the end of the season, Joao is now 100% focused on FC Bayern.”

Romano made those comments on his exclusive Substack column with Caught Offside. Cancelo was loaned to Bayern Munich in January with a €70m buy clause, but it is not certain whether the German side will activate it. After losing his place under Pep Guardiola this season, it seems unlikely he will return to Manchester City either.

Image via Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images