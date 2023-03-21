Exclusive: Real Madrid have date Carlo Ancelotti future decision as pressure mounts – Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is coming under serious pressure following a third successive defeat to Barcelona in 2023. With Real Madrid more or less out of the title race in La Liga, there is mounting speculation that Ancelotti might not be there next season.

Los Blancos were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona on Sunday night, extending the gap between the two to 12 points in Spain. In the Copa del Rey semi-final, Real Madrid must overturn a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in the second leg too, which will take place at Camp Nou on the 5th of April. It looks as if the cup competition and the Champions League are his only route to a major trophy this season.

In his exclusive Substack column, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that despite the growing noise in Spain, Ancelotti’s position is safe for now at the very least.

“Real Madrid are still protecting Ancelotti as they hope to do great things in Champions League again. No decision will be made now; but only at the end of the season.”

“For sure, winning trophies at Madrid is crucial to keep the job and Ancelotti knows that too.”

Already, replacements are being mooted. Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a third return to the job, but for many the favourite is club legend Raul Gonzalez. The former Spain forward is currently in charge of the B-side, Castilla, at Real Madrid, and is doing a fine job in the third division. They are currently six points off the top of the table as they seek promotion to the second tier.