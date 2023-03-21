Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on ‘Liverpool’s uncertainty’ in Jude Bellingham race

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are not yet out of the race for Jude Bellingham this summer in an exclusive reveal with CaughtOffside.

This follows an online frenzy-inspiring report from David Ornstein at The Athletic claiming that the Reds are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to land their top target come the end of the campaign.

“Jude Bellingham has not made a final decision yet. The situation remains open; it was not done with Liverpool in December and January despite many rumours, and it’s not off now,” the Guardian journalist wrote.

“Real Madrid are pushing a lot as they really want Jude, same for Manchester City.

“Of course, Liverpool’s uncertainty in their ownership situation is not helping but the club is still there in the race.”

Borussia Dortmund do still have time to play with regarding their top prodigy’s future given that his contract isn’t set to expire until 2025.

Whether their hopes of extending Bellingham’s stay by another can be realised is another matter entirely, though not completely improbable.

That being said, with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Liverpool all queuing up to land the 19-year-old, it will likely prove difficult for the German outfit to retain such a talent without a significant pay raise – a distinct unlikelihood in light of Christian Falk’s update on the matter.

Assuming the Englishman remains committed to his personal development over monetary gain, as those close to the player have repeatedly attested, a switch to Anfield and the prospect of regular minutes would surely prove comparatively more appealing than moves to either the Etihad or Bernabeu.

Only time will tell on that front.