Manchester United fans could soon be treated to a reality where the Glazers no longer have a say in the running of their club.

Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments suggesting that he wouldn’t be drawn into a bidding war, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Englishman’s intention to proceed with the next round of the takeover race and supply a new bid alongside Qatar rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“New bids are expected soon from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Qatari group, for sure they are both in the race at this stage,” the reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing. “The next few days will be crucial; details of this negotiation are still private as of now but there are going to be some crucial days/weeks coming.”

The Red Devils will certainly be keen to get either bid over the line ahead of a summer window of what one might imagine will include serious change facilitated by the transfer market.

The overreliance on Marcus Rashford, for one, will surely yield a search for another reliable goalscorer given the dramatic drop-off in goals beyond the England international in the club’s top scorers chart.

Whilst Ratcliffe’s rival would be more readily able to fund a major makeover at the end of the season, the arrival of another group with direct connections to a human rights-abusing regime is sure to inspire further ethics debates around the Premier League.

Admittedly, it seems little will stand in the way of such an outcome given that the government has already admitted an independent regulator would not halt a Qatari buyout (as reported by the Guardian).

Where that leaves the English top-flight isn’t clear, though be sure to expect increased calls for more stringent regulations to combat the use of the Premier League as a sportswashing tool.