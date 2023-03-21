Tottenham remain far from pleased with Antonio Conte following his furious outburst in the wake of the club’s 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Spurs have yet to make a decision over the Italian’s future in the English capital, however, despite ongoing links with Oliver Glasner and flirtations with the Austrian’s agents, as have been reported by Christian Falk.

“Tottenham’s final say will be up to Daniel Levy. The process is ongoing, Spurs are not happy with Antonio Conte’s comments so they are seriously considering parting ways with their manager after less than two years in the role,” Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside. “For the replacement, it could be Ryan Mason as a short-term solution; they haven’t decided on a long-term option as of yet.”

Should the Premier League outfit fail to secure top four football, however, it seems inevitable that a change of tack will be considered.

Where that leads Tottenham is anyone’s guess, though logic dictates that the club will look to avoid appointing another experienced coach of the variety of a Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte.

Perhaps a longer-term prospect would be a better fit for a club in need of a manager capable of committing for the long haul and without the both understandable and unfortunate personal difficulties the former Inter Milan boss has been experiencing.

Said to be keen to undertake a project rather than a short-term payday, Glasner could be a suitable fit for a club with aspirations of competing in the Champions League on a regular basis.