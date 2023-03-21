France name Kylian Mbappe as national team captain

France have announced Kylian Mbappe as their national team’s new captain.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward will take the armband from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who announced his retirement from international football after the 2022 World Cup final which saw France lose to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Mbappe, aged just 24, joins an elite list of French footballers to wear the country’s prestigious armband including manager Didier Deschamps, who was Les Bleus’ captain for 11 years between 1989 and 2000.

Mbappe’s international trophies already exceed what most players will achieve throughout their entire careers.

Having lifted the 2018 World Cup, as well as the 2021 Nations League, Mbappe is undoubtedly one of his country’s most iconic players and his status among the senior international squad has been cemented by the news he will now lead his nation into next year’s European Championship and beyond.

Shadow striker Antoine Griezmann has been named as France’s vice-captain.

