Worry for Fulham as Aleksandar Mitrovic faces possible season-ending ban

Fulham could be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for the remainder of the season.
That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims the Serbian forward, following his push on referee Chris Kavanagh last weekend, could be suspended for the rest of the season.
Mitrovic’s decision to shove into Kavanagh during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United stunned fans and pundits with the fiery number nine losing his cool after teammate Willian had already been shown a red card for a clear handball on the line.
Fulham’s implosion induced by Willian and Mitrovic’s actions, which also saw manager Marco Silva sent packing, allowed Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils to come back into the game before eventually running out clear 3-1 winners.
Although the Serbian forward’s punishment has yet to be confirmed, outlets such as The Times are expecting the Premier League and FA to come down hard on the Fulham hitman, and should that be the case, Silva’s dreams of qualifying for Europe will be dealt a huge blow.
The refereeing during this match was simply shocking and biased. Sadly, it is just another affirmation that the the balance of benefit always goes to the bigger teams who have more money and wield more influence. Fulham should have been awarded one if not two penalties in the first half. The first incident, a blatant push by Shaw against Mitrovic, wasn’t even reviewed by VAR. I do not condone Mitrovic’s behaviour but I do understand the overall context of anger and grievance. If Mitrovic’s behaviour is showcased with an extensive ban then why hasn’t Fernandes’ behaviour at Liverpool been subject to similar review? (Some hope)! No surprise that the two Manchester clubs avoid each other inbred semi-final. It is ciear that the FA want the box office value of an all Manchester final.
What a deluded pile of tosh
Spot on mate ! 👍
Salty mate
Really shocking, biased & penalty 🤣🤣🙄🤦🏻♂️ you should of gone to specsavers 👓
What a load of rubbish
Pushing the referee when you team is 1 nil up and in control of the game has nothing g to do with bigger teams or money. The same refereeing we saw few days ago give Casemiro soft red I shave to say and denying Man UTD a very clear penalty hand ball in the pen area which game ended nil nil. Or this time the big teams didn’t get the favors you talking about. Fulham players and manager shld never have behaved in that manner. It’s sad they lost it and lost the match.
Fernandes never pushed a ref. He tapped a linesman on the shoulder for the ball – it wasn’t aggressive nor containing any ill tent.
Stop lying,that wasn’t a “tap on the shoulder”he pushed him intentionally with his arm,he was lucky the linesman let it slide.That would’nt have gone down well with the main referee.
Mitrovic was guilty and deserves whats coming to him, end of.