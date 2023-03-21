Worry for Fulham as Aleksandar Mitrovic faces possible season-ending ban

Fulham could be without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for the remainder of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims the Serbian forward, following his push on referee Chris Kavanagh last weekend, could be suspended for the rest of the season.

Mitrovic’s decision to shove into Kavanagh during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United stunned fans and pundits with the fiery number nine losing his cool after teammate Willian had already been shown a red card for a clear handball on the line.

Fulham’s implosion induced by Willian and Mitrovic’s actions, which also saw manager Marco Silva sent packing, allowed Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils to come back into the game before eventually running out clear 3-1 winners.

Although the Serbian forward’s punishment has yet to be confirmed, outlets such as The Times are expecting the Premier League and FA to come down hard on the Fulham hitman, and should that be the case, Silva’s dreams of qualifying for Europe will be dealt a huge blow.