Haaland injury latest with Man City star a doubt for Liverpool fixture

In what could prove to be a season-defining moment for Man City, their star striker, Erling Haaland, has been labelled as doubtful for their next Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side need to earn all three points against the Reds in order to keep the pressure up on table-toppers Arsenal.

Any slip ups at this late stage could really hand Mikel Arteta’s side a decisive advantage in the 2022/23 title race.

According to The Times, Haaland withdrew from the Norwegian national team as a precaution, and City sources don’t believe the injury he has is serious.

However, Norway head coach, Stale Solbakken, is quoted in the publication as sounding a note of caution.

“The injury is taking a little too long for us,” he said.

At this late stage of the season, whatever remains in play and at stake, Guardiola would do well to take a cautious approach with his young superstar.

In such a rich vein of form, it’s completely obvious why he would want to play every minute of every game.

Each time he steps onto the pitch he is like a man possessed and appears to be able to hit the back of the net at will.

Already in this 2022/23 campaign he has 28 goals and five assists to his name in 26 English top-flight games, per BBC Sport.

For the sake of perhaps an extra week’s rest in order to have his star man back and firing, Guardiola needs to find alternative striking solutions against the Reds if required.

With Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez impeccable when called upon, surely City can do without their elite marksman for one game.