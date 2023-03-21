Jose Mourinho is a candidate to make sensational return to former club

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has emerged as a surprise candidate to return to Real Madrid as the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti increases.

The Italian coach is looking at a season where the La Liga giants fail to win any of the big trophies and the unwritten rule in Madrid is that outcome leads to a dismissal.

Winning the Champions League is the only way Ancelotti can save his job and should the 63-year-old be sacked, Jose Mourinho has a good chance of replacing him according to Oier Fano Dadebat.

This would be a sensational story as the Portuguese coach returning to the Bernabeu is something nobody saw coming.

? José Mourinho has a good chance of becoming the next Real Madrid head coach.? The Portuguese tactician could return to the Spanish capital as early as June. ?? (Source: @oierfano) pic.twitter.com/Oh0FlRGPuy — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 21, 2023

Mourinho coached Real Madrid previously between 2010 and 2013 delivering Los Blancos a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey title and the Supercopa de Espana. This doesn’t seem much on paper but it is impressive considering it was during the time of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona team.

The 60-year-old’s time at this level of the game ended a long-time ago and it would be a risky appointment by Real. However, the former Chelsea boss is a serial winner and has one a trophy at every club he has been at apart from Tottenham – as he was never given the chance to manage the League Cup final in 2021.