The clause that is in Weston McKennie’s contract which allows Leeds to sign him on a permanent deal is said to be a “gentleman’s agreement”.

This is according to Il Bianconero, who report that Leeds have no obligation to sign the man on loan from Juventus on a permanent deal.

Signed by former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on January’s transfer deadline day from the Italian giants, McKennie has featured in all nine of Leeds’ matches since arriving, playing 90 minutes five times primarily in a defensive midfield role alongside his USA teammate Tyler Adams.

Il Bianconero also state that Leeds have the idea in mind to bring McKennie to Elland Road full-time, especially if they avoid relegation, but at the moment, that is still something that the club need to make sure does not happen, with the team just two points above 18th position in the league.

It’s not often you hear of a Juventus player making the switch from pretty Italy to Yorkshire, but with how well McKennie has adapted to life in England, you wouldn’t bet against him saying yes to a permanent move in the summer.