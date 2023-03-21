Lionel Messi has made a key decision regarding his future

Lionel Messi has made the decision not to join a club in Saudi Arabia as the World Cup winner wants to continue playing in Europe.

The Argentina star is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and his future has been widely discussed over the last few weeks.

The 35-year-old is still one of the best players in world football and it is likely that he will stay in Paris for one more year.

According to Sport, PSG are finalising the details of a second offer to Messi to extend his contract as the Argentina international has ruled out a move to a lower-quality league such as a move to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi has made the decision not to sign in Saudi Arabia. The most likely option is for him to continue at PSG for one more season.

According to the report, Qatar are desperate to keep the World Cup winner in Paris and want him to be a key part of next season’s project. The Ligue 1 club is once again a bit of a mess after being dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich and overall the team has not been playing well.

Barcelona also want Messi to return to the Camp Nou but will need to get their financial house in order to make it happen.

The future of the sport’s greatest-ever player will likely be decided after the international break as PSG begin to step up their effort to get the Argentina star to renew.