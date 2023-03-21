Liverpool and Man United monitoring the situation of Barcelona star ahead of potential surprise move

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Man United are reportedly interested in paying the release clause of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as the La Liga giants could be open to selling. 

Barcelona have financial issues and failing to progress far in this season’s Champions League has had a big impact on their budget for the summer. According to Todofichajes, the club did not have plans to part ways with Dembele this summer but are now open to the idea as there is interest from the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and Man United are said to interested in paying the French star’s release clause which stands at €100m but that will be halved over the summer months.

Dembele is wanted by Liverpool and Man United 
More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace want Lille boss to replace Roy Hodgson next season
Spanish Treasury find no evidence that Barcelona made payments to referees
Arsenal keen on in-demand RB Salzburg forward

The report states that last summer there was contact between Liverpool and Dembele’s agent with the Reds now considering paying the full €50m fee.

Liverpool are well stocked in the forward areas and this would be a surprise movie considering their midfield and defence needs urgent strengthening. As for Man United, the Red Devils also have multiple wingers and will be more focused on bringing in a number nine throughout the upcoming transfer window.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.