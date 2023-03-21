Liverpool and Man United monitoring the situation of Barcelona star ahead of potential surprise move

Liverpool and Man United are reportedly interested in paying the release clause of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele as the La Liga giants could be open to selling.

Barcelona have financial issues and failing to progress far in this season’s Champions League has had a big impact on their budget for the summer. According to Todofichajes, the club did not have plans to part ways with Dembele this summer but are now open to the idea as there is interest from the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and Man United are said to interested in paying the French star’s release clause which stands at €100m but that will be halved over the summer months.

The report states that last summer there was contact between Liverpool and Dembele’s agent with the Reds now considering paying the full €50m fee.

Liverpool are well stocked in the forward areas and this would be a surprise movie considering their midfield and defence needs urgent strengthening. As for Man United, the Red Devils also have multiple wingers and will be more focused on bringing in a number nine throughout the upcoming transfer window.