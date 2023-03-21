Nathaniel Phillips may leave Liverpool in the summer after failing to rack up regular minutes under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Phillips has made just three appearances for the Reds this season, having been given the unenviable task of trying to displace the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

The Athletic’s James Pearce believes that Phillips, who has had loan spells with Bournemouth and German side Stuttgart, could depart Anfield if Liverpool recieve an £8million offer.

In four years with the Liverpool first team, Bolton-born Phillips has played just 19 times in the league and five times in the Champions League.

A good squad player from the Reds, the 26-year old was a solid defender during Bournemouth’s promotion to the Premier League last season, making 18 appearances for the Cherries, so perhaps a move away for the Liverpool man could be the best thing for his career as he enters his prime years.