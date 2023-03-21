Liverpool make contact with highly-rated sporting director

Liverpool have been in talks to hire Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.

That’s according to a recent report from Get French Football News, who claim the highly-rated sporting director is set to leave his role at Monaco and has become a target for FSG-owned club, Liverpool.

Mitchell, 41, has been with Monaco since 2020. However, prior to joining the Ligue 1 giants, the Englishman worked with Premier League clubs, including Southampton before following Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 where he was credited with discovering a host of talent including Son Heung-min, Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld.

Now, with Liverpool looking to reinvent their transfer policy following Michael Edwards’ departure last year and replacement Julian Ward set to leave his role in the summer, Mitchell’s proposed availability could have certainly come at a welcome time for the Reds.

