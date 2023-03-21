Liverpool ready to offer favourite of Jurgen Klopp new contract on one condition

Liverpool are believed to be ready to offer veteran star James Milner a new contract but the 37-year-old must accept a pay cut if he is to sign a new deal at Anfield.

The midfielder’s current deal expires this summer after the Reds extended his contract by a further year last summer and ahead of this summer’s window the Merseyside club are preparing a new extension for the veteran star.

According to Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Milner around as the German coach believes the midfielder’s experience, leadership and dressing room presence are vital to Liverpool’s positive atmosphere.

Milner’s last contract extension saw his wages cut to around £60,000-a-week, but another year at Anfield will require him to slash that figure further.

Milner has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has gone on to play 321 games for the Merseyside club – scoring 26 goals and providing a further 45 assists.

The 37-year-old has won everything at Anfield and it is a surprise that Liverpool want to keep him around as the Reds are set to undergo an overhaul of their midfield this summer. However, Klopp seems to think he is a valuable asset to have around the club and the manager knows best.