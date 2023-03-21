Liverpool still working on signing Jude Bellingham despite recent report

Liverpool remain in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham despite a report stating that the Reds are unlikely to sign the England star in the summer.

The midfielder is Jurgen Klopp’s number one target heading into the summer’s transfer window and yesterday, The Athletic reported that the Merseyside club are increasingly to sign the Dortmund star due to the expenses attached to a potential deal.

Bellingham has two years remaining on his contract in Germany and there is no release clause, therefore, Dortmund are looking for a club-record fee exceeding the €144m (£126m) they received for Ousmane Dembele’s transfer to Barcelona back in 2017.

Real Madrid and Man City are the other main pursuers in the race and according to The Athletic, the financial power of the two clubs and their reticence about entering a bidding war at the level expected has cast significant doubt on Liverpool’s chances.

Despite this report, sources close to the club have told Football Insider that Bellingham remains an active target ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s planned summer rebuild and the deal is still being worked on.

The race for the talented 19-year-old will heat up after the international break as all three clubs are still in contention to land the midfielder’s signature.