Major doubt cast over Man United takeover as Glazer family torn over potential sale

Manchester United’s potential takeover is at risk of collapsing after recent reports suggested the club’s owners, the Glazer family, are torn between selling the club as a whole and selling a minority stake.

That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claims United’s American business tycoon owners have ‘reservations’ over parting ways with the English footballing giants.

BREAKING: Joel and Avram Glazer retain reservations about selling Manchester United. They're undecided about whether to sell up completely or accept offers from bidders who want to purchase a minority stake. – talkSPORT sources understand

Although the 20-time league winners are wanted by both British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari-backed wealth funds, an agreement to sell the club has yet to be reached, and judging by these latest developments, it doesn’t look like it’ll happen anytime soon.