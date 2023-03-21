Man City dealt major blow as star forced to withdraw from international duty

Manchester City will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland after it was confirmed the Norway international has been forced to withdraw from international duty through injury.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman is understood to have suffered a groin strain with his expected return currently unknown.

Previously in line to feature for Norway in their upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia this month, Haaland’s untimely injury will serve as a blow to both his country and his club, especially as Manchester City approach the business end of the season and still trial league leaders Arsenal by eight points.

Having picked up a knock against Burnley in the FA Cup last weekend, Haaland and Norway’s worst fears have been confirmed.

A statement recently released by the Norway Football Federation, as quoted by The Sun, read: “Erling Braut Haaland had some pain in his groin after the match against Burnley.

“We hoped that this was just a familiarity that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia.”

Manchester City’s next fixture is scheduled to be in the Premier League against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday 1 April.