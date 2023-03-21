Midfielder to leave Liverpool at the end of the season reports Fabrizio Romano

Juventus loanee Arthur Melo will leave Liverpool at the end of the season as the Reds will not be triggering the buy option clause in his contract.

The midfielder was brought to the Premier League giants on Deadline Day last summer as Jurgen Klopp needed a short-term option for the rest of the season.

However, the move did not work out for both as the 26-year-old picked up an injury early in the campaign resulting in the Brazilian playing just one match for Liverpool’s first team.

His agent confirmed the news and referenced the injuries telling Tmw via Fabrizio Romano: “He’s been unlucky with injuries, Arthur is now back but I think he will return to Juventus in July.”

Arthur Melo will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, as expected — he’s returning to Juventus. Buy option clause won’t be triggered. ? #LFC “He’s been unlucky with injuries, Arthur is now back but I think he will return to Juventus in July”, agent Pastorello told Tmw. pic.twitter.com/ilfwYP96oU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2023

Arthur will not be the only midfield star leaving Liverpool in the summer as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also expected to depart Anfield when their contracts expire at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool are expected to spend big on stars for the middle of the park this summer with the number one target being Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.