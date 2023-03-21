Napoli place huge price tag on Victor Osimhen amid interest from Man United

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after talents in world football and ahead of the summer the Serie A leaders have placed a massive transfer fee on his head amid interest from both Man United and Chelsea.

The striker has fired Napoli to the top of Serie A and the Italian club are major players in the Champions League also. The Nigeria star has played 29 matches this season and has amassed an impressive 25 goals along with five assists which has attracted many clubs across Europe.

Ahead of the summer, Napoli will demand at least £150m for their star striker reports Il Mattino amid interest from Man United and Chelsea.

The report adds that Osimhen would be interested in joining United, who have made signing a new striker a priority this summer.

Osimhen would be a superb addition for Man United but it is unknown whether the Premier League giants would be willing to pay that amount of money.

Harry Kane is another option for Erik ten Hag and the Tottenham superstar would cost a smaller £100m. The 29-year-old would be a better fit for the Dutch coach’s system but either one would make a huge difference at Old Trafford and could propel the Red Devils back amongst Europe’s best.