Newcastle close to agree deal for Spain star but he only wants Real Madrid transfer

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is expected to leave the Spanish club in the summer with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United hotly tipped to sign the 20-year-old.

However, despite having an attractive €40m release clause in his deal with Celta Vigo and Newcastle United arguably being frontrunners to land him, the Magpies could be dealt a crushing blow after recent reports claim the midfielder’s representatives have touted their star client’s services out to Real Madrid.

Keen to gauge Madrid’s interest and understand if they’d be willing to match whatever offer Newcastle United come up with, it seems likely the northeast giants will end up missing out on the highly-rated 20-year-old playmaker.

Since being promoted to Celta Vigo’s senior first team nearly 12 months ago, Veiga has gone on to feature in 44 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 12 goals along the way.