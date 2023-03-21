Newcastle could sell important player who’s started 29 games this season

Newcastle United could look to offload centre-back Fabian Schar in the summer transfer window.

The surprising report comes from The Telegraph, who claim the Swiss defender is a candidate to leave St James’ Park despite being an important player for Eddie Howe this campaign and making 29 appearances.

The Magpies are expected to delve into the summer transfer market in search of a new right-sided centre-back to help partner Sven Botman and although Jamal Lascelles is the most likely player to move on, The Telegraph speculate that it could actually be Schar who departs.

Fans will hate hearing these reports. Schar has been exceptional all season and has formed a great relationship with Botman, who has also been a standout performer for the northeast giants.

However, with just over 12 months left on his deal and now well into his thirties, this summer could prove to be the right time for the experienced Switzerland international to move on in search of a new challenge.

