Newcastle remain keen on Bundesliga striker following Allan Saint-Maximin hint

Newcastle have an active interest in striker Marcus Thuram following Allan Saint-Maximin’s comments about a move for his countryman.

Thuram is set to be a man in demand this summer as he prepares to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer with his contract expiring at the end of June.

Newcastle are the latest team to put their name in the hat to sign the striker, who has 15 goals for Gladbach this season and with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson the only two recognised strikers at Newcastle, Thuram could be a superb option to add in that department, especially with the Magpies on course to achieve European football for next season.

Saint-Maximin had his say on a possible move for his former France youth team teammate after the World Cup’s conclusion, expressing his pleasure at seeing Thuram take to the stage for the senior team in Qatar.

“Thuram is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here,” he told The Shields Gazette.

“I was so happy for him to play at the World Cup.”

Whoever secures Thuram’s signature will be getting themselves a top player, but only time will tell if Newcastle can pull off his signing ahead of some of Europe’s elite sides.