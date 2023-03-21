Opinion: Who in their right mind would touch Tottenham job once Conte goes?

Tottenham Hotspur are a storied English club, of that there is no doubt whatsoever, but given their recent record both on and off the pitch, who in their right mind would want to take on such a monumental task of managing the first team once Antonio Conte departs, as he surely will.

The Italian’s recent outburst whilst ill advised, was straight to the point and only underscored what many have said for years.

Spurs have underperformed badly in the last two decades. A League Cup win in 2008 doesn’t cut it.

The video of Antonio Conte saying this makes it even more intense! pic.twitter.com/BCFDnYwLxi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 18, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino had the club playing as well as at any point over that period, getting them to the Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool.

The Argentine’s style of football was dynamic, swashbuckling, exciting and it still wasn’t good enough for Daniel Levy and Co.

Even with Harry Kane, the club’s record goalscorer, they still haven’t been able to win any trophies.

Conte was right. There’s no ambition at White Hart Lane. They’re happy with being mediocre.

If the north Londoners truly want to be amongst the elite then something needs to change, but if you’re the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique, or Pochettino (again), what incentive do you have for taking on an almost impossible job?!

The powers that be at the club need to decide where they genuinely see themselves over the next few seasons.

Bringing in anyone of the above named will require significant investment in the playing staff and a sea change in attitude across the club.

But are Tottenham really willing to finally grasp the nettle…