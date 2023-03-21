Photo: Arsenal set to face old foe in MLS All Star game

Once the Premier League season is out of the way and players have had their annual holiday, attention will turn to pre-season matters, and Arsenal will be facing an old foe during their tour of the United Stars.

The Gunners announced on their Twitter account that they would be playing MLS All-Stars in Washington DC on July 19.

The Arsenal are heading Stateside ?? As part of our upcoming pre-season tour of the US, we’re delighted to announce we’ll be facing off against the @MLS All-Stars in Washington D.C. on July 19 ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 21, 2023

Shortly after that announcement, DC United released the news that former Manchester United striker and current DC United coach, Wayne Rooney, would be tasked with stopping the north London outfit winning the game.