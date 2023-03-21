Photo: Loris Karius’ girlfriend drops huge clanger posing by Real Madrid Champions League trophies

Loris Karius will be forever known as the keeper that handed Real Madrid the 2018 Champions League on a silver platter, but now his girlfriend, Diletta Leotta, has made a monumental gaffe of her own.
The former Liverpool stopper is trying to rebuild his career at Newcastle, and did a reasonable job in the recent Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.
It’s been a long way back from that fateful night in Kyiv, Ukraine, for the custodian, so one can only imagine his thoughts as his girlfriend took to social media to post a photo… of her standing beside Real Madrid’s Champions League trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Picture from Diletta Leotta Instagram account