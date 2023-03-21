PSG make Man City star their number one target of the summer transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain have made Man City star Bernardo Silva their priority transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

That is according to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, who reports that the Portuguese international wants to leave Man City at the end of the season, but prefers a move to Spain amid interest from Barcelona.

The Catalan club have been long-term admirers of Silva and tried to sign the Man City player last summer, however, the La Liga giants have ruled themselves out of a move ahead of the upcoming transfer window as they cannot afford to pay his £70.8m price tag due to their financial issues, reports the Daily Mail.

This could give PSG a free run at Silva as the Paris-based club could be in for a big summer after a disappointing campaign this time around. Several changes are expected within the Ligue 1 leaders and bringing in the Man City star would be a good start.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for City throughout Pep Guardiola’s reign at the club and has become one of the best players in the world. The Premier League champions will try to keep hold of the Portuguese star but that will be tested during the upcoming transfer window.