President of Reims, Jean-Pierre Caillot believes manager Will Still will remain at the club despite interest from West Ham United.

Still has been a sensation in Europe this season. His club had the longest unbeaten streak in Europe with 19 games before Alexis Sanchez brace ended the run.

Will Still is a boyhood West Ham fan and the Hammers have shown interest in him to replace David Moyes if the latter is sacked this season. “I really hope, given his work, his performance and given his human qualities, that he will remain the coach of the Stade de Reims,” Caillot says. “That is how things should go.

“Today, I think he is fine with us. He has the club’s confidence, including financially. So I think logic means that he will be our coach next season. In any case, I sincerely hope so.” – finished Reims president.