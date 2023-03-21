President of Reims, Jean-Pierre Caillot believes manager Will Still will remain at the club despite interest from West Ham United.
Still has been a sensation in Europe this season. His club had the longest unbeaten streak in Europe with 19 games before Alexis Sanchez brace ended the run.
“Today, I think he is fine with us. He has the club’s confidence, including financially. So I think logic means that he will be our coach next season. In any case, I sincerely hope so.” – finished Reims president.