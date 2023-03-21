Reliable Liverpool journalist provides update on Ryan Gravenberch rumours

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch recently amid growing doubts over his future in the Bundesliga and journalist James Pearce has now provided an update on those rumours.

According to outlets such as Fichajes, they reported that Gravenberch’s lack of minutes for the Bavarian club has sparked talk of a move away from Munich after just one season and they also mention that Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in luring the Dutch star away from the Allianz Arena.

The 20-year-old made the move to Bayern Munich in the summer from Ajax but has not seen regular game time so far this campaign. The midfield star has played only 684 minutes across all competitions this season and if the Reds are to spend big on Jude Bellingham in the summer maybe even a loan move could be beneficial as the Dutch star has a contract in Germany until 2027.

Following these rumours, The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has stated that Gravenberch is under consideration but nothing is nailed on.

The Reds journalist said whilst answering questions from fans: “My information is that nothing is nailed on at this stage. Gravenberch will be one of many under consideration. Bellingham is clearly the priority.”