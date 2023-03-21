Fabrizio Romano has refuted the suggestion that Lionel Messi’s time at PSG has come to an end, confirming that the former Barcelona star has yet to make a decision on his future in an exclusive reveal with CaughtOffside.

The Argentine has endured a mostly positive domestic campaign in the French top-flight, though that hasn’t shielded him from the wrath of a handful of fans who booed the player’s name ahead of the clash with Rennes.

“From what I know, PSG have already made a proposal to Lionel Messi – and he’s waiting to make a decision based on PSG’s project, coach and more key details for the next season. It’s up to Messi, and his father Jorge,” the Italian reporter wrote.

A tally of 35 goal contributions from 32 games (across all competitions) for the Parc des Princes-based outfit hardly suggests the 35-year-old has had a poor campaign.

That being said, there is evidently a shared feeling amongst sections of PSG’s fanbase that have blamed the World Cup winner for the club’s ongoing struggles in the Champions League.

Whether such blatant scapegoating can be viewed as fair is highly debatable of course given that the club’s struggles have hardly been as a direct consequence of Messi’s addition.

A rethink of some kind will no doubt be required in the summer window in light of the fact that the French side’s strategy of signing experienced, world-class talent has failed to yield a top European trophy.