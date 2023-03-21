Talented teenage striker Filip Skorb has undergone a trial visit to Leeds United as the Premier League side battle it out with other big clubs for the youngster’s signature.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who reports that the Whites will face competition from Rangers and Newcastle United for the Portobello CFA Thistle star as the player visited Thorp Arch for a trial as he now goes on for further trials with the two aforementioned clubs.

The visit indicates that Leed clearly like what they see from Skorb and hope to get a deal done, but it will ultimately come down to the player. The Yorkshire club already have some good talents in their academy and the forward looks like he could be the next through the door.

A deal looks likely to happen after the visit but the other two clubs still need to pitch their projects to the striker.