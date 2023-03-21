Video: Chaotic scenes in Argentina as Lionel Messi tries to leave restaurant

Lionel Messi and Argentina achieved their dream in December as they became champions of the World for the third time and fans showed love to their captain as the team regroups for the international break.

Argentina will play Panama and Curacao in two friendly matches over the next two weeks and ahead of those matches, Lionel Messi popped out for a meal before the PSG star was mobbed by his adoring fans.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the restaurant and as Messi left, he needed to be escorted through the crowd. The scene was rather chaotic but the Argentina star was seen smiling through it all as he clearly enjoyed the reception he received.

Lionel Messi trying to leave a restaurant in Argentina last night ?? (via @AndresLacouture)pic.twitter.com/xI1fWy6Xpa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2023