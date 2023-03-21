(Video) Chelsea given major boost as attacker returns to training following ACL injury

Armando Broja is on the road to recovery.

The Albanian forward ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a mid-season friendly game against Aston Villa back in December.

“Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required,” the club confirmed shortly after the incident on their official website.

However, despite still being expected to miss the rest of the season, fans’ hopes of seeing the 21-year-old return to full fitness have been lifted after the Blues posted a wholesome video compilation of him training at the club’s state-of-the-art facilities.

