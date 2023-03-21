Video: Man City star’s interesting opinion on Kane and Haaland differences

Ahead of the next set of international fixtures, Man City and England star, Phil Foden, has given his opinion on what it’s like to play alongside two of the best strikers of this generation, and his verdict on their differences might surprise you.

Club colleague, Erling Haaland and international team-mate, Harry Kane, certainly know where the goal is, with the former leading the Premier League scoring charts in 2022/23, and the Tottenham man in second place in the race for the Golden Boot per BBC Sport.

Perhaps that’s why Foden opted to suggest that, actually, he didn’t think “they’re that different in terms of scoring goals. I think their output of goals is unbelievable.”

He went on to say how he finds his job easier playing alongside two talents that he knows will stick the ball in the net if he delivers it in the right areas.

